The co-promotional shows between NJPW and ROH, Honor Rising, took place earlier today and yesterday. In today's event, The Briscoes defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay to retain the ROH World Tag Titles. After the main event, The Briscoes challenged the Guerrillas of Destiny to a title vs. title match at G1 Supercard in April. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa would come out and accept that challenge. Below are the full night two results:

* Toa Henare and Jonathan Gresham defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku

* Marty Scurll defeated Robbie Eagles

* Colt Cabana and Toru Yano defeated Delirious and Cheeseburger

* Will Ospreay and Hirooki Goto defeated Jeff Cobb and Dalton Castle

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia

* Jay Lethal defeated TK O'Ryan (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated SANADA and EVIL (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* The Briscoes defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Yesterday, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Jay Lethal defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) in the main event. Below are the full results from night one:

* Marty Scurll defeated Ren Narita

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shota Umino

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Jonathan Gresham defeated Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi (c) defeated Cheeseburger, Delirious & Colt Cabana (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Dalton Castle (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Hirooki Goto (ROH World TV Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Jay Lethal defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan)