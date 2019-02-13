Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will now be a No Disqualification match.

WWE announced today that the McMahon Family has added the stipulation to the match.

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Advantage: Randy Orton enters the match last.

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Naomi & Carmella vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Disadvantage: The match will start with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

No DQ Match

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin