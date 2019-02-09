As seen above, WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were recently guests on This Week in Marvel from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube Channel. The pair chatted with Ryan Penagos to pick their own Survivor Series teams using Marvel characters. Below are highlights from the video:

The NXT North American Champ's first Marvel pick:

"Team Gargano needs a destroyer route, I'm going with Drax. Boom, we're going in hot, starting off hot with Drax."

Candie LeRae's first Marvel pick:

"That's really funny because I was gonna go with Rocket, so that's weird that we did that."

Johnny's second and third pick:

"I'm gonna go with Captain America next. It's my next pick to the squad. I need a bad boy. I need one who's gonna get in there. I'm going with Venom next on my Squad."

Candice's second pick and stealing Spider-Man from Johnny:

"I'm gonna do Iron Man. I could just go with Spider-man, then you can't have him now. Now, what are you gonna do, you don't have Spider-Man?"

Gargano's shocking final pick:

Final pick, Aunt May. Spider-man's grounded, he's not on your (Candice) team anymore.

LeRae's final pick with the help from Ryan Penagos:

"Well, I have to go with that (J. Jonah Jameson). I'm in it to win it."



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit This Week In Marvel with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.