WWE announced NXT stars Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be returning on this week's SmackDown where Gargano will take on Cesaro in one-on-one action. Earlier this week on SmackDown, Gargano and Ciampa defeated The Bar.

Ricochet and Aleister Black will also team up to take on Rusev (with Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura. Black and Ricochet teamed up (along with Velveteen Dream) at WWE Halftime Heat to defeat Gargano, Ciampa, and Adam Cole.

Also announced for this week's SmackDown, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will have a contract signing for their title match at WWE Fastlane on March 10. Kingston came up just short against Bryan at the end of last weekend's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.