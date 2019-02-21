The fact that Degeneration X is going into the WWE Hall of Fame certainly isn't a surprise considering the mark they left on pro wrestling. But the fact that Chyna is included among the six members being inducted is a bit of a surprise given her contentious relations with WWE before her death.

Chyna stood out from the other women's wrestlers or divas of her time, and that's something that Paige can relate to. She has billed herself as the anti-diva and says that some of that motivation comes from the trail that Chyna blazed.

The Mirror caught up with Paige where they revealed to her that Chyna would be going into the Hall of Fame as a part of D-X's enshrinement.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited," said Paige. "I was always like the biggest fan of Chyna.

"My brother actually had the biggest crush on her when we were younger too - sorry he's here right now standing next to me, ha ha. Yeah I was always a big fan of her work, she was one of the original anti-Diva looking girls.

"She was definitely different and I loved that about her. I just thought it's about time really isn't it, like she just deserves it."

Paige's own wrestling career lasted much shorter than she hoped for due to a neck injury, but she also has her sights set on being a Hall of Famer one day.

"It's a pretty cool life that I've had so far, I'm very thankful for what I've done," stated Paige. "But I mean, I just want to be in the Hall of Fame one day ha ha.

"Put me in the Hall of Fame. That's something in your wrestling career you definitely need to tick off, it's the biggest reward that you can get."

Paige was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion, including the youngest ever winner. Though her in-ring career is over, at 26 she still has many years left in this industry as a manager, on-screen authority figure or any another role.