As seen in the video above, WWE Superstar Paige and the cast of Fighting With My Family recently sat down with the BUILD Series to discuss their new film that hit theaters nationwide yesterday.

Paige took some time during the interview to recount how The Rock reached out to her and once delivered a series of exciting announcements. In their first meeting together, Rocky brought up his idea for a biopic about Paige's life, but he also told Paige that she would be winning the Diva's Title in her debut match on WWE TV.

"Dwayne ["The Rock" Johnson] was the first one [to approach me about making the film]," Paige said. "So it was the day before WrestleMania 2014, and I got a text on my phone that was like, 'Hey, it's DJ. I would like to speak with you at some point today.' I didn't know he had a nickname, so I was like, 'Who the hell is DJ? Like, what the f---?'

"And Dean Malenko was just like, 'That's Dwayne Johnson, you frigging idiot.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, he's texting me! This is so crazy! Anyway, someone came and grabbed me and took me to his office or whatever. He walked in and he was just like, 'Hey, it's Dwayne!' And I was like, 'Yeah, of course.'"

"And he was like, 'Hey, I was in England for Fast & Furious and I couldn't sleep one night, and I stumbled across your family's documentary and I just thought it was wonderful. Your family is very relatable. It reminds me of my family. I just loved your story.' So, I was like, 'Right?' He was like, 'Well, I wanna make a movie on it.' And I'm like, 'What?!' And then he was like, 'Oh, by the way, you're going to be debuting tomorrow and winning the Diva's Championship.' And I was like, 'What?!' And I just start crying my eyes out, snot bubbles everywhere, eyelashes falling off."

