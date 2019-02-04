Paige Returning To WWE TV This Week, John Cena Begins Filming New Movie, Becky Lynch

- WWE released the above video of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins from an episode of RAW from August of 2015. Charlotte made then-Divas Champion Nikki tap out to the Figure Eight.

- According to PWInsider, Paige is expected to be on RAW and SmackDown this week, most likely to promote the release of Fighting With My Family. The film will be released in New York and Los Angeles this week before making its nationwide debut on February 14. This will Paige's first appearance on either show since being removed from the SmackDown GM role by the McMahon's in December. She was originally scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble Kickoff, but her schedule didn't allow for that since the film's Sundance premiere was set for then.

- John Cena's latest film venture, Playing With Fire, is set to begin filming today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Cena will be playing the main role of a fire fighter. According to PWInsider, filming for the film is scheduled to end production on 4/1. WrestleMania 35 is set to to take place inside MetLife Stadium on April 7.

Source: PWInsider