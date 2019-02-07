Former NFL player Pat McAfee has officially signed with WWE.

McAfee tweeted the following video and revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal to work as a WWE Digital correspondent. He thanked Triple H and Michael Cole, and wrote, "Good morning beautiful people.. today's a pretty massive day for me. I can officially say I'm a @WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to @MichaelCole and @TripleH.. This opportunity means the world to me. Let's. Go."

The video includes footage of McAfee mixing it up at an indie event in 2008 or 2009. He teases an interest in returning to the ring, noting that signing with WWE is his childhood dream as he grew up during the Attitude Era and the Monday Night Wars. McAfee said he and WWE go side-by-side with each other.

The video also includes audio from Cole, who confirms that as of February 1, McAfee is officially a WWE contributor.