Pentagon Jr. And Fenix Sign With All Elite Wrestling?

At last night's Come Hell or High Water event in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes (along his dog, Pharaoh) and The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance. As 2019 has rolled along the All Elite Wrestling higher-ups have been making stops at random indie events for other promotions such as Bar Wrestling and Defy Wrestling.

In last night's main event, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix took on SCU's Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. Nick and Matt Jackson would make their way out and ask Pentagon and Fenix, "Why don't you guys come wrestle for AEW?" The duo would eventually shake hands with The Young Bucks, so it looks like we'll see them in the promotion in the near future.

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix still have plenty of dates in Mexico and were at the last Impact Wrestling tapings, so no word yet on if this is an exclusive deal or not. Cody Rhodes has previously said not every wrestler on the roster will be exclusive to the company.

The announced AEW roster so far looks like: Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, SCU, Joey Janela, MJF, PAC, Jungle Boy, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford.

As noted, AEW will hold a Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Las Vegas at the Splash Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Double or Nothing will be the promotion's next event on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.