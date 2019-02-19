- Natalya spoke with ABC affiliate KATC in Lafayette, LA yesterday to promote that night's RAW at the Cajundome. Natalya talked about how it is an exciting time for WWE since the company is on the road to WrestleMania. Natalya also noted that they are currently filming the ninth season of Total Divas, and that women are now at the forefront of the company.

- Soon-to-be two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been added to the Motor City Comic Con in Novi, Michigan on Saturday, May 18th. You can get more details or purchase tickets here. Rey Mysterio had been previously announced for the fan fest, he will be appearing from May 18-19, details are at this link.

- SmackDown star Tye Dillinger turns 38 years old today. His longtime girlfriend, Peyton Royce, wished him a Happy Birthday on Instagram, as seen below: