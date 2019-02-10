On this past week's episode of RAW, EC3 was originally supposed to be interviewed by Alexa Bliss on her Moment of Bliss talk show. He would be promptly interrupted by Nia Jax & Tamina, then moments later, Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose decided to take over the interview with some rapid fire questions including, "Where are EC1 and 2?" EC3 didn't answer the question at the time, opting instead to punch Ambrose in the face and meet him in the ring. EC3 would pick up the victory against Ambrose.

Yesterday, he was able to finally answer Dean's question, posting photos of John Cena in his earlier days as EC1 and EC2.

In the caption he wrote, "I'm the prototype of memes." "The Prototype" was Cena's semi-robotic gimmick during his first years in wrestling.