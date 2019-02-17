Former WWE Tag Team Champion PJ Black, fka Justin Gabriel, was recently interviewed by DJ Delz and discussed the current state of Lucha Underground. Black stated that the status of the company is uncertain, and explained what factors is causing this to occur.

"MGM owns the rights to it. So, technically, it's shopping around," said Black. "But, I guess El Rey still owns the LLC that owns most of it, or something like that, and those companies are fighting... if they could just get together, Lucha would just take off. It would be amazing. I mean, it's a great show, I love it. It's some of the most fun I've had in wrestling. Fans seemed to have really responded good to it.

"When I spoke to the El Rey people, when I spoke to the MGM people, when I spoke to the office people, everyone just goes, (shrugs shoulders) 'I don't know.' So I'm like, 'yo, what's gonna happen? Do we have a deal?' [They're like], 'I don't know.' So I feel like it's a little bit unorganized right now, which is sad, because it's such a fun show."

Black added that Lucha Underground was the biggest show on El Rey, and the network cut a top show just to get a bigger budget for LU. However, with the negotiations at a stalemate, as well as many cable providers cutting the El Rey network, he is uncertain about the future of Lucha Underground. He stated that he does not understanding why the negotiations are going this way, and there should be "a shake up in the El Rey office department," adding that the he doesn't care if he gets heat for saying that.

Lucha Underground started in 2014, as has aired four seasons since its debut. The finale of season four ended with Jake Strong (Jack Swagger) defeating Pentagon Dark to win the Lucha Underground Championship. Black last competed for the company in a seven-way elimination match for the vacant Gift of the Gods Championship two episodes before the season finale.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit DJ Delz with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: DJ Delz