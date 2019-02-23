As previously noted, Chris Van Vliet recently caught up with PJ Black to discuss his ongoing goals in pro wrestling. Black also went into detail about the various contract offers that have come his way, however, he admits that New Japan Pro Wrestling is ultimately where he would like to present his craft. After that, Black will consider a possible return to WWE.

"Ever since I started wrestling, my goal was New Japan," Black stated. "Even before WWE, my goal was New Japan. It was just hard for a kid growing up in South Africa with a 3rd world country passport to get in to Japan, and I tried for years, and years, and years. I even moved to Europe for a little while and things didn't happen there. I got kicked out of the country - long story - moved back to South Africa, but then WWE found me, so, I was like, yeah, I'll take the contract. I feel like my next step, my next goal is New Japan for sure. And then, after that, I can look and maybe go back to sports entertainment."

On the subject of the developing wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, Black sees their arrival as an exciting addition to the overall scheme of pro wrestling. Black wishes nothing but the utmost success for AEW, and he hopes that they're able to recreate something similar to the past Monday Night Wars era.

"If we can somehow recreate the Monday Night Wars - nothing is going to be on Monday nights - but if we can create those wars, that's great," Black explained. "I mean, that's great for fans, that's great for wrestlers, and it's cool, like, we have so many options and places to go. I feel like that's what the business needs right now, so I'm really hoping that happens."

For the time being, Black finds himself as a part of the ROH roster. He revealed that his first series of tapings with the company will take in Las Vegas on the 16 and 17 of March.

"My contract officially started, like, a week ago," Black said. "My first official match is in Vegas. We have two tapings, the 16 & 17 of March which is next month, and I feel like after that, I'll be traveling full time. Also, I have like 40 independent bookings which they let me honor, so, I'm going to be pretty busy in the summer."

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.