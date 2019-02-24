David Schilling, a well-known writer that has had pieces featured in Bleacher Report, The Guardian, VICE, and Grantland, announced via Twitter that he will be joining WWE's creative team next month.

Schilling's post reads, "SOME PERSONAL NEWS: I can finally reveal that I'm joining the creative team at WWE next month. I could not be more thrilled to have this opportunity in an industry I love."

Schilling's announcement comes at a time when significant changes are being made behind the scenes in WWE. Along with the recent releases of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, TJP, Tye Dillinger, and Hideo Itami, WWE has hired a collection of new backstage producers, including Bruce Prichard, Steve Corino, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer "Abyss" Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

You can read Schilling's full tweet below:

