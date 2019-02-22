Taz and The Honky Tonk Man are now rumored for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Honky Tonk is apparently a lock for this year's class while Taz is not for sure, according to a new report by @Wrestlevotes.

It looks like The Hart Foundation (Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, Jimmy Hart, Bret Hart) will also still be inducted this year. There was some speculation on their induction as a group after WWE confirmed DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, "Road Dogg" BG James, Billy Gunn, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman) as the headliners, but apparently they are inducting two groups this year.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. Tickets went on sale today.