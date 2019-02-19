WWE recently teased in-ring retirement for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on RAW and that was apparently done for a major reason as we get closer to WrestleMania 35.

There has been talk within WWE of Angle doing a retirement match soon, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. That retirement match could come at WrestleMania 35 in April.

There's no word yet on who Angle might wrestle for his retirement match but he will likely work the WrestleMania 35 card even if they decide against the retirement stipulation. Meltzer noted that Angle has definitely been in recent talks to wrestle a match on the biggest show of the year.

Angle has worked a number of multi-man and singles matches since returning to the ring for WWE at the 2017 TLC pay-per-view, where he teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat The Bar, Kane, The Miz and Braun Strowman in a Handicap TLC Match that night. Angle then worked the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view in a 5-on-5 match before teaming with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for the big WrestleMania 34 win over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2018. Angle has worked a few multi-man matches since then but he also has three TV singles losses - Dolph Ziggler at Crown Jewel in November 2018, Drew McIntyre on the November 5, 2018 RAW and then Baron Corbin on the January 28, 2019 RAW. Angle's most recent matches include teaming with Strowman for a loss to McIntyre and Corbin on the February 4 RAW, then teaming with Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for a win over Corbin, McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on the February 11 RAW.