Word going around WWE is that WrestleMania 36 will be held in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, according to PWInsider. Our own Justin LaBar, who co-hosts the WINCLY podcast here at Wrestling Inc., had reported earlier this month that Tampa would host WrestleMania next year:

There's no word yet on the possible date for WrestleMania 36 but it will likely be in April 2020. The WrestleMania location and date is usually confirmed around a year in advance. The location for WrestleMania 35 was announced on March 18, 2018.

It was reported back in May 2018 that the Tampa Bay Sports Commission had submitted their bid to host WrestleMania 39 in 2023, WrestleMania 40 in 2024 or WrestleMania 41 in 2025, at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa also reportedly put in a bid to host the Royal Rumble in 2022 or 2023.

Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host a team in the relaunch of Vince McMahon's XFL in 2020.