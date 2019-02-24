- The above video is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas episode from artist Rob Schamberger. In the video, he recreates the new Women's Tag Team Titles, which were won by Bayley and Sasha Banks at the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this month.

- Rikishi chatted with TV Insider to talk about the television show The World's Best, and also to discuss his sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso.

"Jonathan and Joshua Fatu, they are pretty much well secured there in WWE. I taught my kids everything they need to know in the industry, but I think they have nothing else to prove in WWE," Rikishi said. "My thing is, I'm always concerned about my kids and their bodies holding up in the industry. We don't have time off. They run 365 days a year and gone all the time and performing every night. I'm kind of leaning for them to go to Hollywood. I kind of see a Samoan dynasty reality show for CBS, I think, somewhere down the line.

"Right now, their contracts are coming up in April," Rikishi continued. "During that time is around WrestleMania. We'll see where they go from there. Wherever the boys decide to go, I know I'll support their decision. I also know the fans of the Usos and the dynasty will support them as well. I really don't think they have anything else to prove in professional wrestling but to move on to other things. I want them to try other things and go into acting. I think these boys are naturals in front of the camera. You see how much they've grown in their promos. Once they gave them the mic, their talent came through."

- The WWE United States Champion R-Truth posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his legs and arms bound, accompanied by a photo of a milk carton with his face on it saying, "Missing Since Hartford." R-Truth hasn't been featured on SmackDown since defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship two days after The Royal Rumble PPV. You can see his comical post below: