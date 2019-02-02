Randy Orton Match Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown, Miz & Mrs. Update, Undisputed Era

- The above video is from the WWE Performance Center's YouTube Channel. The video is about six women who formed a friendship on social media and came together in person for the first time at Royal Rumble Axxess. The six friends got the chance to meet NXT's Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong).

- WWE.com announced that Mustafa Ali will be facing against Randy Orton on this week's SmackDown. Ali and Orton are both slotted for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PPV in Houston, Texas on February 17. Below is the updated SmackDown lineup:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy

* Gallows & Anderson vs. Rusev (with Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali

- The Miz shared the news on his official Twitter that new episodes of Miz & Mrs. will be airing in April on the USA Network. The reality TV show is a spin-off of Total Divas and premiered last summer.