- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar teaming with Shelton Benjamin to face WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Mr. Black. The match took place on December 16, 2000 at OVW's "Stretching the Competition" event. The full upload on the WWE Network runs almost 7 minutes.

See Also Sean Waltman Talks Brock Lesnar's WWE Royal Rumble PPV Performance Against Finn Balor

- WWE stock was up 4.70% today, closing at $83.51 per share. This comes after the strong 4th quarter & full 2018 earnings report. Today's high was $83.89 and the low was $74.50.

- Natalya broke her front squat record of 200 pounds today at the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, Florida. She wrote on Twitter, "Broke my front squat record today @HardNocksSouth. Last week 196lbs, this week 200lbs! I've been setting very specific goals for myself this year and I can't believe how setting small goals every day can lead to big results."

She revealed on Wednesday that she broke her deadlift record with 276 pounds. She wrote, "Beat my own deadlift record today! Last week 271 pounds, today 276 pounds! I've never felt stronger. Thanks to my lifting coach Rob MacIntyre at @HardNocksSouth!!"

You can see her full tweets below:

Broke my front squat record today @HardNocksSouth. Last week 196lbs, this week 200lbs! I've been setting very specific goals for myself this year and I can't believe how setting small goals every day can lead to big results. ?? @WorkHorseFit @MogyApp pic.twitter.com/pQPJMVidnv — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 7, 2019