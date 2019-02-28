- As seen above, WWE has released more footage of Roman Reigns on Nickelodeon's "Cousins For Life" show, featuring a behind-the-scenes look. As we've noted, Reigns will appear on the "A Farewell to Arthur?" episode that airs this weekend on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30pm ET. Reigns stars as a man named Rodney, who is the father of another child. Reigns' character threatens to turn heel when his vegetable garden is dug up by a pet pig named Arthur.

- We noted earlier this month how Starrcast LLC recently applied to trademark the "Dead Man Talking" name, which would be related to The Undertaker's appearance at the Starrcast II convention in Las Vegas during AEW's Double Or Nothing weekend in late May. In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that the "Dead Man Talking" name was not for a Taker podcast, as speculated, but it's a name that would be used for a proposed speaking tour of events with the WWE Legend. There is currently no deal on the table for a podcast with Taker as the host.

While there is no direct link between stars working for All Elite Wrestling and appearing at the Starrcast II convention, it is no secret that the two companies are affiliated, at least in some way. It's been reported that Vince McMahon sees Taker's Starrcast appearance as a "big deal" as he's under the impression that Starrcast is directly connected to AEW. There's still no update on WWE's WrestleMania 35 plans for Taker and no word on when the proposed speaking tour might begin.

- It looks like Mustafa Ali may have been cleared to return to the ring for WWE. The SmackDown Superstar last wrestled on TV during February 5 SmackDown episode, a loss to Randy Orton. He then reportedly suffered a concussion during the February 10 live in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Sunday's live event saw Ali team with Tye Dillinger for a win over Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin.

Ali's injury came right as he was being pushed in the main event of SmackDown. He was pulled from the recent WWE Title Elimination Chamber match and WWE reportedly had big plans for him in the Gauntlet Match that aired on the Chamber go-home episode of SmackDown. Those big plans went to Kofi Kingston and the momentum he's picked up has led to a feud with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Below are a few tweets from this week that indicate a possible return for Ali: