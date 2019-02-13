- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this video of Tyler Breeze visiting the Gamer Cave in Memphis, Tennessee, which was called one of the best nerd collections in existence.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Wolfgang vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in the main event. There will also be a confrontation between Rhea Ripley and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

- WWE Producer Tyson Kidd noted on Twitter that his rental car was stolen during last night's SmackDown tapings in Toledo, OH.

Kidd wrote, "Rental car stolen. Thanks Toledo"

