- Above, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream chose his victory over Johnny Gargano on this week's episode of NXT as the "WWE Network Pick of the Week."

- Rey Mysterio spoke with Al Jazeera about his career and wanting to help bring up the next generation of Latino Superstars in the WWE.

"I want to leave something behind," Mysterio said. "A lot of fans will still be talking about Rey Mysterio after I am gone. But my purpose isn't just to leave memories behind. My purpose is to help those up-and-coming Latino superstars that are bringing in this lucha libre style, and help them revolutionize the sport. ... After going head-to-head with Andrade, the fans are expecting more great matches, and that's what we're hoping to do. ... I know I'm there to represent how I was raised, the lucha libre style. I will know it until I have to hang up my mask."

- Mustafa Ali will be on the second season of The Secret Life of Muslims and was at the launch party for the series, earlier this week. Below is a photo of Ali at the event.

"Wrestling brings people of different backgrounds together," Ali wrote. "It brings this young lady to a screening party to learn about The Secret Life of Muslims and their fight against stereotypes. 'There is no difference between him and her, us and them. We are the same. We are just souls. We are one.'"