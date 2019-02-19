- Nikki Cross did not appear on this week's RAW or SmackDown episodes but WWE posted this video of Cross watching a clip of new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Cross says no one wanted to play with her when she was younger, but now she must make them play. Nikki originally said "they're coming here!" over and over to start the video, indicating that Banks and Bayley are bringing their titles to the blue brand, as has been rumored.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw Rey Mysterio and R-Truth defeat The Colons in tag team action.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will kick off tomorrow morning at 10am ET. The pre-sale code is TWEETS, which can be used at the link below.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The headliners have been announced as DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James).