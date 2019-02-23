As we previously reported, a surprise 70th birthday party was thrown for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night. TMZ posted the video above with footage from the party.

We noted that Triple H, Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Ricky Steamboat and The Nasty Boys were at the party. As seen in the video, Ata Johnson and Fit Finlay were also in attendance.

Also at the party were AJ Styles, Booker T, Charlotte Flair, Edge, NXT announcer Kayla Braxton and Beth Phoenix.

Flair took to Twitter this morning to thank everyone who attended as well as his wife, Wendy, for planning the event. Flair wrote, "I Cannot Even Begin To Describe How Much Last Night Meant To Me! First, I Want To Thank My Lovely Wife Wendy For Planning The Whole Thing! Next, I Would Like To Thank All My Wonderful Friends And Family Who Came Out And Made It Such A Memorable And Amazing Night!"

Below are more photos from the party: