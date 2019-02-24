- WWE is streaming WrestleMania 34 on its YouTube channel to celebrate the WWE Network turning five years old. The main event of last year's PPV was Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

- WPSD Local 6 reported on Ricochet receiving a surprise party in his hometown of Paducah, Kentucky after making his debut on RAW, earlier this week. Teaming up with Finn Balor, they picked up the victory over Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley. Ricochet gave some comments while at the party about the warm welcome from friends and family.

"This was beyond amazing," Ricochet said. "It was awesome. I got to see family, friends, people I haven't seen in a long time. I was honestly surprised when I walked in, this was great. It just makes you happy to see that many people care. Whether it is close friends you have known since you were three years old or people maybe you have never met, it is just cool that you can inspire so many people. Doesn't matter where you are from, you can live your dream."

- WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival tweeted out some more photos of themselves with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha. Dawson wrote, "I dare you to keep giving us the opportunity to succeed."