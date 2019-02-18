WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet made his main roster in-ring debut on tonight's WWE RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Ricochet teamed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to defeat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in tag team action. The match was made after Ricochet saved Balor from a double team by Rush and Lashley. The match saw Ricochet get the pin on Rush after hitting the 630 from the top rope.
Triple H announced earlier in the night that Ricochet would be debuting on RAW tonight along with Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Stay tuned for updates from those debuts.
Below are photos & videos from Ricochet's main roster debut:
