- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins after their loss to Lucha House Party on last night's RAW. Cathy asked how they end their losing streak.

Hawkins said, "This is what's happened to me for over two years now. I would say I'm getting used to it, but you never really get used to losing, especially when you've been successful at one point in your career like we have. So, maybe you should ask Zack what it feels like to not be in my shoes."

Ryder added, "How many times have I lost in my career? Way more times than I've won. We were the tag team champions. We literally had a paper nameplate because we lost the titles a couple weeks later. I was the United States Champion for a couple weeks, the Intercontinental Champion for one night. We always lose but we always come back. We're going to end that streak, bro. We're going to be two-time tag team champions, alright?"

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT arrival impressed the most on last night's RAW. As of this writing, 48% voted for Ricochet while 32% voted for Aleister Black, 10% voted for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and 10% voted for NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

- WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Instagram last night and praised his sons, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, for their Elimination Chamber win over The Miz and Shane McMahon.

Rikishi said The Usos have nothing left to prove, and that their hard work in the industry will never be denied in WWE or anywhere else. He also may have referenced the rumors of The Usos looking to leave WWE, which were going around before the title change, when he wrote, "#TooLegitToPassUpOn #TimesUp #SoonToBeFreeAgents or Not"

