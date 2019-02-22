Not heading to Madison Square Garden on April 6th for the G1 Supercard? Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling have once again teamed up to allow fans to have an easy viewing experience. The broadcast details for the show have been announced via the Ring of Honor website.

The G1 Supercard will be airing live on cable and satellite pay-per-view as well as FITE TV for $39.99. Additionally, the PPV will be streaming on HonorClub and NJPWWorld. HonorClub members, even monthly subscribers, who receive PPV's at a 50% discount, will be able to view the event.

So far, no official matches have been made for the G1 Supercard. However, It was announced that the winner of the New JapanCup would face Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Ring of Honor is currently in Japan for the Honor Rising tour. Tickets have been sold out since August.