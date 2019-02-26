- In the latest Ten Pounds of Gold series, the NWA focuses on Nick Aldis' interaction with Dory Funk Jr. The latter gave advice regarding fans, stating you got to give them more of their monies worth. They also discuss him inventing the Texas Cloverleaf, training with his father and earning respect within the business. Funk then praised Aldis' role as champion, citing his credibility and in-ring capability as examples.

As per the title of the video, "Carpe Diem" is discussed, with Marty Scurll challenging Aldis for the NWA Worlds Championship at the Crockett Cup the ending highlight. The 2019 Crockett Cup takes place on April 27th inside the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

- A Women of Honor World Title rematch has been added to Ring of Honor's 17th Anniversary Show. Mayu Iwatani will defend her title against Kelly Klein. The former beat Klein for the championship in a Bound of Honor match in Miami. The 17th Anniversary Show will be held on March 15th inside Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Jay Lethal (c) v. Matt Taven - ROH World Title

* Mayi Iwatani (c) v. Kelly Klein - WOH World Title

* Jay and Mark Briscoe (c) v. PCO and Brody King - ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Bandido v. Rush

* Marty Scurll v. Kenny King

- New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced information for New Japan Road, taking place on February 27th in Okinawa. There will be a retirement ceremony for Takashi Iizuka. The following matches will be taking place on the card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe v. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Jado

* Kazuchika Okada and Ryusuke Taguchi v. SANADA and EVIL

* SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero v. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Shota Umino and Yuji Nagata v. Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

* Hirooki Goto v. Toa Henare

* YOSHI-HASHI v. Ren Narita

* Yota Tsuji, GurukunMask and Jushin Thunder Liger v. Yuya Uemura, Urutra Soki and Tiger Mask