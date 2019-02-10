Ring of Honor Bound By Honor was held at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida today. In the main event, The Kingdom defeated ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Rush. There was also a new Women of Honor's World Champion crowned tonight.

Below are the full results:

* Jay Briscoe defeated Brody King

* Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Ryan Nova) defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Colt Cabana

* Kenny King defeated NWA National Heavyweight Champion Willie Mack, Silas Young, and Marty Scurll (Non-title Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Rocky Romero (ROH TV Title Match)

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Kelly Klein (c) (WOH Championship Match)

* LifeBlood (IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson, Bandido, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, David Finlay) defeated Coast 2 Coast (LSG, Shaheem Ali) and The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas)

* PCO defeated Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, Vinny Marseglia) defeated ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Rush (Non-Title Match)

The next big event for Ring of Honor Wrestling is ROH 17th Anniversary on March 15 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.