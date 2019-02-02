ROH Episode 384 Recap: Villain Enterprises In Action, PJ Black Vs. Juice Robinson, Flip Gordon

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis (with Kamille) makes his entrance. Aldis joins the commentary team.

PJ Black and Juice Robinson make their entrances.

PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson

They exchange chops. Black locks in a headlock, Robinson sends him to the ropes. Robinson blocks a hip toss attempt by Black. Black blocks a hip toss attempt by Robinson. Black sweeps the legs of Robinson. Black pins Robinson for a one count. They eventually exchange strikes. Robinson takes Black to the mat with a left hand strike. Robinson hits a Cannonball in the corner on Black. Robinson ascends the turnbuckles. Black sends the referee into the top turnbuckle, causing Robinson to fall off the top rope. The referee calls for the bell for a disqualification finish.

Winner Via Disqualification: Juice Robinson

Black strikes the referee after the match. Black confronts Aldis on commentary. Aldis calls Black an embarrassment. Kamille stands in front of Aldis to prevent an altercation as we head into a commercial break.

Highlights are shown of Juice Robinson cutting an in-ring promo during the commercial break. Robinson says that we will see a lot more of him in a Ring Of Honor ring in 2019.

Caprice Coleman has joined the commentary team. Shane Taylor makes his entrance. Mike Law is introduced in the ring.

Shane Taylor vs. Mike Law

Law goes for a handshake. Taylor spits in the hand of Law. Taylor strikes Law. Taylor hits a Driver on Law. Taylor pins Law for the quick squash victory.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Taylor grabs a microphone after the match. Taylor talks about everyone wondering who paid him to take out Christopher Daniels. Taylor calls the fans garbage. Taylor says that nobody paid him to take out Daniels, he decided to take him away from the fans. Taylor says he's just getting started.

Colt Cabana introduces Flip Gordon. Cabana talks about Gordon's recent win over Bully Ray. Cabana talks about Gordon making Bully Ray say I quit. Cabana questions Gordon's plans for the new year. Gordon talks about dealing with a Bully for the last eight months and making him quit at Final Battle. Gordon says that he plans on cashing in his opportunity at the ROH World Championship. Kenny King comes to the stage. King says that he guesses is what we do now. King says that every week a mediocre dude comes out and cries because they want to be Champion. King tells Gordon to put his imaginary title shot in the garbage. King says that he was the last person to pin Jay Lethal. King shows several angles of him possibly getting a three count over Jay Lethal. King comes down to the ring. King says he was screwed out of his opportunity. King says Gordon was only brave enough to join the reserves. King makes his exit as we head into a commercial break.

Villain Enterprises' Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) make their entrance. Taven cuts off the ring announcer. Taven questions why Villain Enterprises deserve a shot at their titles. Taven talks about earning shots in Ring Of Honor. Taven introduces an undefeated team that will take on Villain Enterprises. Shinobi Shadow Squad's Eli Isom, Ryan Nova & Cheeseburger make their entrance.

Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

Scurll, PCO & King attack their opponents as the bell rings. Isom and Nova eventually go for Suicide Dives to the outside. PCO catches Nova as King catches Isom. Cheeseburger comes over the top rope to the outside, Scurll kicks him. Scurll hits a piledriver on Cheeseburger at ringside as PCO and King hit chokeslams on Nova and Isom. PCO hits a Buckle-Bomb on Nova in the ring. PCO hits a Pop-Up Powerbomb on Nova. Scurll connects with a kick to Nova, before PCO does the same. King hits a Piledriver on Nova. PCO hits a Moonsault on Nova. PCO pins Nova for the win.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO)

Bully Ray is shown in front of an outdoor fire as clips are interjected of his match with Flip Gordon at Final Battle. Ray keeps pouring lighter fluid on the fire. Ray says that he never said I Quit as the show comes to a close.