Ian Riccaboni, Juice Robinson and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Tracy Williams and David Finlay make their entrances.

Tracy Williams vs. David Finlay

They lock up. Finlay locks in a waist lock. They exchange wrist locks. Finlay locks in a headlock. Williams backs Finlay to the ropes. Finlay eventually clotheslines Williams. Finlay pins Williams for a two count. Finlay goes for a suplex, Williams reverses it and locks in a Face-lock. Finlay rolls Williams backward into a pin attempt for a two count. Williams hits a Death Valley Driver on Finlay. Williams pins Finlay for a two count. Williams hits a Pile-Driver On Finlay. Williams pins Finlay for the win.

Winner: Tracy Williams

Finlay and Williams shake hands after the match.

Mark Haskins and Bandido make their entrances. Juice Robinson is still on commentary for this match.

Mark Haskins vs. Bandido

Haskins locks in a wrist-lock, Bandido gets out of it. Haskins eventually hits a double stomp from off the top turnbuckle on Bandido. Haskins pins Bandido for a two count. Haskins briefly locks in a bridging arm-bar on Bandido. Haskins gets Bandido up into a Fireman's Carry position, Bandido gets out of it and sends Haskins to the ropes. Bandido connects with a superkick to Haskins. Bandido hits a 21-Plex on Haskins. Bandido pins Haskins for the win.

Winner: Bandido

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is shown backstage. Aldis talks about being the first NWA Champion to defend the title in China and being the first NWA Champion to defend the title on ROH Television next week against PJ Black.

Silas Young makes his entrance. Eli Isom (with Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) makes his entrance. Nova & Cheeseburger head backstage. The winner of the next match will get a TV Championship shot.

Eli Isom vs. Silas Young

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Young chops Isom. Young sends Isom to the ropes. Isom ducks a clothesline attempt by Young. Isom hits an arm-drag on Young. Young and Isom eventually exchange strikes and chops. Isom gets a two count with a back-slide on Young. Young connects with a knee strike to Isom. Young hits his Misery finisher on Isom. Young pins Isom for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

Young grabs a microphone after the match. Young talks about Jeff Cobb being the ROH Television Champion and Jeff Cobb being an Olympic athlete. Young says that Cobb is a disappointment. ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb comes to the ring. Shane Taylor comes to the ring. After a brief brawl, Young hits a low blow on Cobb. Taylor hits a Driver on Cobb.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.