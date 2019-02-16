Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

John Skylar, Josey Quinn & Corey Hollis are in the ring. Skylar has a microphone. Skylar tells Cabana and Riccaboni to shut their mouths. Skylar says the spotlight belongs on the three of them. Skylar issues a challenge. Marty Scurll's music hits. Villain Enterprises' Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King make their entrance. Scurll has a microphone. Scurll talks about how he used to be like Skylar, Quinn & Hollis. Villain Enterprises surrounds the ring.

Scurll says that he thinks the three of them will make an impact but unfortunately it's not going to be tonight. Scurll says that they are about to feel the wrath of Villain Enterprises. Scurll gets up on the apron, Hollis runs towards him. Scurll strikes Hollis. PCO pulls Skylar out of the ring and strikes him. King pulls Quinn out of the ring and strikes him. Scurll dumps Hollis over the top rope to ringside. PCO sends Skylar into the ring post. King hits a Forward Suplex on Hollis at ringside. PCO, King & Scurll stand tall heading into a commercial break.

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) vs. John Skylar, Josey Quinn & Corey Hollis

Quinn kicks PCO. Quinn chops PCO several times. PCO chops Quinn several times in the corner. PCO hits a scoop slam on Quinn. Skylar & Quinn come into the ring and strike PCO. PCO hits a double clothesline on Quinn & Skylar. PCO hits a Chokeslam on Skylar. Later in the match, King clotheslines Skylar out of the ring. Scurll hits a Powerbomb on Hollis. PCO hits a Leg Drop from off the turnbuckle on Hollis, as Scurll holds Hollis in a Full Boston Crab. PCO hits a Senton through the ropes on to Quinn & Skylar at ringside. King hits a Piledriver on Hollis in the ring. Scurll locks in the Chicken-Wing on Hollis. Hollis taps out.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

Balloons float up from under the ring after the match. The Kingdom's ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia come to the stage. O'Ryan says The Kingdom is the best trio in wrestling history. Marseglia says that The Kingdom will defend their titles anywhere, anytime, just not tonight.

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal is backstage. Lethal talks about it being hard to keep track of everyone who wants a shot at his title. Lethal talks about Matt Taven walking around with a fake belt, claiming to be the real World Champion and attacking him from behind. Lethal says that Taven has his attention.

PJ Black and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis (with Kamille) make their entrances.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match:

Nick Aldis (c) vs. PJ Black

They exchange wrist-locks. They lock up. Black briefly locks in a waist-lock on Aldis. Black rolls Aldis up for a two count. Black eventually locks in a Dragon Sleeper on Aldis. Aldis turns it into a Tombstone Piledriver on Black. Aldis hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Black. Kamille throws the NWA Championship belt into the ring. Kamille distracts the referee on the apron. Black slaps Aldis and grabs the title belt. Black throws the title belt to Aldis and falls to the mat. The referee confronts Aldis and grabs the title belt. Black rolls Aldis up for a two count.

Black locks in the Bully Goat's Curse on Aldis. Aldis gets to the ropes and rolls out of the ring. Black flies through the ropes, feet first. Aldis moves out of the way, causing Black to take out Kamille. Black sends Aldis into the ring post. Black springboards off the top rope with a cross-body on Aldis. Aldis rolls through with a pin attempt for a two count. After a series of pin attempts, Aldis locks in the Cloverleaf on Black. Black taps out.

Winner: Nick Aldis

Juice Robinson makes his entrance. Robinson grabs a microphone. Robinson says he knows what Ring Of Honor stands for as a company, honor. Robinson talks about having had something in the works for awhile now, and tonight the pieces of that puzzle are all coming together. Robinson says that ROH was founded by guys like Samoa Joe, guys like AJ Styles. Robinson says the lifeblood of Ring Of Honor for so long has been through the hard work of guys like the American Dragon Bryan Danielson, guys like Tyler Black. Robinson says those guys cared about honor.

Robinson talks about those guys starting with a handshake and ending with a handshake. Robinson talks about Ring Of Honor being about mutual respect. Robinson questions what has happened these last couple of years. Robinson says that they are hitting the reset button on Ring Of Honor. Robinson says that it all starts right now. Some graphics are shown, reading "A New Beginning, From An Old Foundation, ROH Begins A New." Bandido, Mark Haskins, David Finlay, Tracy Williams and Tenille Dashwood are then in the ring with Juice Robinson. Robinson introduces Lifeblood. Robinson says that they will our honor back in Ring Of Honor.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.