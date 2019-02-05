ROH News On New Signing, Jay Lethal Breaks Record, Touring New Cities, More Title Matches Revealed

- Above is the first episode of NWA One Nation, focusing on NWA National Heavyweight Champion Willie Mack, who won the title at NWA 70 last October. The video documents his journey as champion much like in the Ten Pounds of Gold series.

- ROH announced two new title matches for its Bound by Honor TV taping on February 9 in Lakeland, Florida. NWA National Heavyweight Champion Willie Mack will defend against Rhett Titus, while ROH WOH World Champion Kelly Klein will meet Stella Grey. Below is the updated card.

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Rhett Titus (NWA National Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Stella Grey (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. Villain Club (ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH TV Championship)

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Holidead

* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Coast to Coast

* Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King

* Rush vs. Tracy Williams

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero

- Ring of Honor has signed Brian Milonas of The Bouncers to a contract, according to PWInsider. Milonas started with the company in 2017 as part of the Top Prospect Tournament.

- It was announced ROH will be headed to the pacific northwest for some events in June.

Pacific Northwest, we've heard you...



...and we're comin'



June 2019. pic.twitter.com/dsgg8glKoH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 5, 2019

- ROH World Champion Jay Lethal broke the record for most combined days as champion at 646 days. The previous record holder was Samoa Joe who held the title for 645 consecutive days in 2003-2004. Lethal commented on passing Joe.

"Having the most combined days as champion doesn't mean I have surpassed Samoa Joe; it just solidified my name next to his in the history book," Lethal said. "I'm not sure anyone will ever beat Joe's record for one title reign. I needed two title reigns to do it."