- Above, ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein took on Rockelle Vaughn. Klein would hit K-Power to retain her title via pinfall. On February 10 at ROH Bound by Honor, Klein will defend her title against Stardom's Mayu Iwatani.

- Ring of Honor did "10 Questions" with Lifeblood member, Mark Haskins, who spoke about his partial tear calf injury that happened last month.

"It happened mid-match at a live event," Haskins said. "I took a kick to the calf and it twinged a little, nothing too major. I thought nothing of it. I finished the match and then as I'm strolling around backstage I realized I was in a tremendous amount of pain, which wasn't fun."

Suffered a partial tear in my calf recently. It's already getting better so shouldn't be out for more than a few weeks. Still going to be in Florida next weekend @ringofhonor Got Lifeblood peeps to represent ?? #Squad — OVERKILL (@ThisIsHaskins) January 30, 2019

See Also PCO Details His Problems With The Kliq's Shawn Michaels And Kevin Nash During His WWE Run

- Ring of Honor announced this the upcoming dates for the co-promotional War of the Worlds Tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The four stops are: Buffalo (May 5), Toronto (May 9), Grand Rapids (May 11), and Chicago (May 12). Match announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for the four shows go on sale February 13 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members, and February 15 at 10 am ET for the general public.