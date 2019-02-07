- Kevin Fertig, formerly known at Kevin Thorne, released the commercial above for Kevin Fertig Realty. His company operates out of Fishers, Indiana. You can contact him if you're looking for a realtor that has performed at WrestleMania.

- Future Stars of Wrestling will be holding two tryouts in February and March. On Thursday, Feb 14th at 2pm at the FSW Arena, FSW will hold another tryout for Impact Wrestling. On Sunday, March 17th, FSW will host Konnan, as he will be holding tryouts for AAA and MLW, before their Mecca event. Konnan will be running a seminar at 11am, and the tryouts will begin immediately following. Costs for both tryouts are $150. For more information contact Joe DeFalco at [email protected]

- Rocky Mountain Pro will have a live taping for their FIGHT UK TV, the Global Wrestling Network, Twitch.tv, and Right Now TV show, RMP Charged. The live event is scheduled for February 7th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden, CO. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at this link. The event will feature top RMP stars such as Rocky Mountain Pro Champion Atiba, Curtis Cole, Anaya, Allie Gato, Mario Vanjur, Mercury Yaden, Lockette's Champion Rachelle Riveter, Humphrey Jacobs 1st, Charged Champion Severino Corrente and more.

- ROH is teasing a huge announcement for 5 pm ET today. We will cover any news from the announcement as soon as it drops.