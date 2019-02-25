It looks like Roman Reigns has been cleared to return to in-ring action for WWE.

As noted, Reigns opened tonight's RAW from Atlanta and announced that he is in remission from his second battle with leukemia. Reigns then stated that he is back but no details on an in-ring return were confirmed. This was Reigns' first WWE appearance since announcing the diagnosis and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in late October. Reigns would then come out after Elias helped Drew McIntyre defeat Dean Ambrose in a No DQ Match. With the help of Seth Rollins, Reigns hit the ring and made the save for Ambrose, fighting off Elias, McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin with strikes, Superman Punches and Spears. Reigns and Rollins then left the ring together but they did not interact with Ambrose. Rollins and Reigns ended the segment by marching up the ramp together, stopping at the top to look back at Ambrose in the ring.

There's now speculation on an eight-man tag team match taking place at the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Cleveland with The Shield and Braun Strowman vs. Elias, McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin. WWE has not confirmed this match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's RAW segment with The Shield: