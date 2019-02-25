Below is new backstage video from Roman Reigns, filmed at tonight's WWE RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The video was recorded after Reigns opened the show to announce that he is in remission from his second battle with leukemia, and that The Big Dog is back. This was Reigns' first WWE appearance since late October 2018 when he announced the diagnosis.

In the video below, Reigns continues giving thanks to his supporters.

"I'm back. I didn't get enough. You know, I said it before and I'm going to say it a lot... thank you. I didn't really get a chance, because I'm not gonna lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response, and they actually cheered me... crazy.

"But I just wanted to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, and thank you to my family, thank you to my children, and most of all, thank you to my wife. Along with everybody else that sent their support and prayers. I just don't feel like I would be in this position or be feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time... it won't be the last time, but it's one more time... thank you."