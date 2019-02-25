- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Day Of" series, featuring a look backstage at Superstars from the women's division as they prepared for the recent WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The big event saw Sasha Banks and Bayley win a Chamber match to capture the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

- Next Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network will feature build for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Below is the synopsis:

"When a Good Girl's Gone Bad: Nicole is asked to be the main event at the first women's pay-per-view; Brie wonders if the world is telling her to hang up her boots; Bryan struggles to balance his life."

- Roman Reigns stopped to visit some of his friends with the Georgia Tech Football program at the Arthur B. Edge Intercollegiate Athletics Center in Atlanta earlier today. As seen below, Coach Geoff Collins tweeted a photo with Reigns and Georgia Tech Athletic Director Todd Stansbury. Reigns played as a Yellow Jacket from 2003-2006.

Reigns will make his WWE TV return on tonight's RAW to give an update on his leukemia battle, first appearance since announcing the diagnosis and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in October 2018. Reigns will also be on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday to make an announcement with host Robin Roberts.