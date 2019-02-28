The social media war between Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey really heated up this week.

Rousey fired back at a tweet today and made a comment about Lynch wanting to have male genitalia. Lynch responded to that line and took a shot at Rousey's husband Travis Browne, by photoshopping his face onto a picture.

The exchange began when Rousey knocked Lynch for posting the fake mugshot photos to sell her "arrest" on Monday's RAW in Atlanta. Rousey told Lynch to keep the "f-word" out of her mouth, fake, and to focus on getting better at pro wrestling.

Rousey ended today's exchange by sending a warning. She wrote, "Rebecca Quin, I don't care what the script says, I'm beating the living s--t out of you the next time I see you."

It's believed that the Lynch vs. Rousey feud will lead to a WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat with Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Flair is showing up to Monday's RAW and the storyline is that she hopes to be crowned champion after Rousey laid the title down this past Monday, in an attempt to force WWE officials to "reinstate" Lynch from her storyline suspension, so they can have their singles match at WrestleMania.

You can see the full exchange between Lynch and Rousey below:

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn't come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

That's what I'm trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn't helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon. pic.twitter.com/i52k4sFh2X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

F word? You mean "fake"? Fake like your non sensical BS "armbar" that doesn't even work and just looks like you're holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019