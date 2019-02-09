WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey did a Q&A on her YouTube channel, where she talked about Becky Lynch, not being in the running for the tag team titles, and how important Elimination Chamber to WrestleMania is.

Pay-Per-Views before WrestleMania and their importance:

"I still have a couple of PPV's in-between now and WrestleMania. I know that WrestleMania is the biggest one of the year and everyone's super excited about it, but there's still Elimination Chamber and Fastelane. In order to get to WrestleMania, I have to keep my title until then. Not all of us can sit on the couch and rest their knee. Elimination Chamber is that first round of the Olympics or the quarter-finals. The Fastlane pay-per-view is a semifinal and WrestleMania is a final. All of these are just as important. I need to win all of them, so this is us heading into the quarters."

If she'll use any leg submissions on The Man:

"You're saying because of her leg thing? Hopefully, Becky doesn't even have any problems at all going into WrestleMania and is completely healed, that's what I'm hoping for. It's just not my style. It just seems cheap to me. I have bad knees, so if someone goes after my knees, I'm just like 'f--- you.' I could seriously rip somebody's arm off and throw it across the f---ing room and be fine with that s---. The idea of knees makes me queasy. I don't like it."

Thoughts on not being in the Tag Team Elimination Chamber match:

"I'm disappointed that I and Nattie aren't even in the running for the tag title at the moment. I understand there's just a lot going on right now. I understand that there a lot of other teams who are much more established than ours. We're much newer. She's still teaching me how to do stuff when we're out there. There are so many women in this company that have been doing so much extraordinary work for so many years and really deserve a shot at that title. I would be very honored to be the first challenger that they have with Nattie. Hopefully, we will be champions at some point."

Rousey also talked about the many different things that have been happening in the women's division since she's started in WWE. You can watch the whole Q&A in the video above.

