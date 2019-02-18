- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in this new video.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey hit a milestone with her quick win over Ruby Riott at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. Rousey is now 15-0 in one-on-one TV matches in her WWE career. Rousey has those 15 wins over Nia Jax (twice), Alicia Fox, Alexa Bliss (twice), Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Sarah Logan and Riott (twice).

- SAnitY members Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe have been tweeting about possibly facing new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after their win over The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber last night. Below are two related tweets from Dain and Wolfe, who have also been tweeting about SAnitY being away from WWE TV: