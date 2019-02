- We noted before how Roman Reigns recently filmed an episode of Nickelodeon's "Cousins For Life" show. Reigns stars as a man named Rodney, who is the father of another child. Reigns' character threatens to turn heel when his vegetable garden is dug up by a pet pig named Arthur. The episode, titled "A Farewell to Arthur?" will air on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30pm ET. As seen above, The Wrap has released an exclusive sneak peek of the episode with Reigns' appearance.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter this week to reveal that her first WWE Network Collection will begin streaming on Monday, March 4. Her official website has the full content listing for the Collection at this link. The Collection begins with her debut in 2000 and ends with her 2013 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- As noted, Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and posted a series of mock mugshots from the Atlanta Police, to sell the arrest angle from Monday's RAW. She included a message to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, writing, "Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn't come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you."

Rousey responded earlier today and blasted Lynch for taking "fake prison photos" backstage. Rousey wrote, "That's what I'm trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn't helping"

Charlotte Flair will be on Monday's Fastlane go-home edition of RAW to further the angle with the RAW Women's Title. Flair believes she is showing up to be crowned the new champion after Rousey laid the title down this week, as a way to force WWE to reinstate Lynch from her storyline suspension. It's believed that all of this is leading to the announcement of a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35 with Flair vs. Lynch vs. Rousey for the title. The current advertised match is Flair vs. Rousey.

You can see Rousey - Lynch exchange over the photos below: