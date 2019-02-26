- As noted, the dark segment after this week's WWE RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta saw Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers interrupt what was left of the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Mahal faced WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Kurt Angle, Ricky Steamboat and Shawn Michaels, and declared that the party was over. The segment ended with Michaels hitting Jinder with Sweet Chin Music before Angle put him through the cake on the table with an Angle Slam. The other Legends helped take out The Singh Brothers. Above is video from that segment.

- "Father" James Mitchell turns 53 years old today. Today would have been the 93rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne and the 31st birthday of Reid Flair.

- WWE did an angle on last night's RAW where Ronda Rousey laid down the RAW Women's Title and demanded that Vince McMahon reinstate Becky Lynch from her suspension, so they can have their match at WrestleMania 35. Becky was "arrested" on the show for violating her suspension when she attacked Natalya with a crutch during the Rousey and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad match.

Below are videos from the segments: