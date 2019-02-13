On this week's RAW, Vince McMahon suspended Becky Lynch for 60 days, effectively taking her out of her WrestleMania match against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Vince would then immediately add Charlotte to the match.

Despite this catching most of the headlines, Ruby Riott is facing Rousey for the title at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber and she jumped on Twitter to remind everyone that the WrestleMania title match is not quite set in stone. Riott wrote:

"My title match was announced via tweet. The matches announced for WrestleMania don't even have me as a possible contender. I've been underrated & disregarded. But after I beat Ronda Rousey this Sunday, I won't be overlooked again. And Charlotte, I'll see you at WrestleMania."

See Also Booker T Thinks Charlotte Flair Should Sit Out Of Ronda Rousey Vs. Becky Lynch WrestleMania Match

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Charlotte opened the show and did at least acknowledge Riott could be her new WrestleMania opponent after Sunday.

"By the way, Ronda, I have a front row ticket to your match against Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber," Charlotte said. "Don't be nervous, I'm just scouting your match, I promise I won't interfere. But maybe we're going to have a new RAW Women's Champion and I'll have a new WrestleMania opponent. Who knows?"