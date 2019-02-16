- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at some of the reactions to Kofi Kingston lasting one hour in this past Tuesday's Gauntlet Match on SmackDown. Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Xavier Woods all sent congrats to the WWE veteran who will be involved in this Sunday's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Daniel Bryan will be defending the title against AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Kingston.

- Before her WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV, Riott had some words for the champ.

"Everyone thinks they know how this will go, everyone thinks they know what the first-ever WrestleMania headlined by women is going to be, "Riott said." They think it has to involve Ronda Rousey, whether it be against Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. It has to be headlined by Ronda Rousey because she's carried the women's evolution on her back, as far as she's concerned. But I have news for ya. We're not just involved in the women's evolution, the Riott Squad is the women's evolution. We are the change this division needs, so in the very building that the Riott Squad was formed, a year and some change later, we're all gonna leave as champions and walk out those doors on the road the WrestleMania and start a riot."

- Lio Rush retweeted a photo of Paul Heyman holding the WWE Universal Championship with the caption, "Yup, just like that, Paul. Hold on real tight. Bobby's coming." Heyman responded to Rush, "I didn't even know Bobby Lashley was aroused!"