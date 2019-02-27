Last night on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens returned to the ring for the first time since undergoing double knee surgery last October. His best friend, Sami Zayn, is ready to return to action as well, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Zayn has been recovering since undergoing double shoulder and rotator cuff surgery back in June. It appears that Zayn is now just waiting for WWE to work on a way to bring him back.

It is unknown if Zayn will return as a face and work with Owens, or continue working as a heel. It is also not known what brand he will be appearing on.

Throughout the time of the injury, Zayn was not rushing to get back into the ring. This past December, Zayn appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and stated why he's not itching to return as soon as he can.

"Maybe I'm overstating my lack of desire to return," Zayn prefaced. "I do miss performing, but like [Jericho] said, I've been doing this a super long time. We're on the road a lot. [Jericho] know[s] how it is. I just know that when I'll be back, I'll probably enjoy it. But I'm not sitting there itching and clawing [to return]. And I don't know that my employer will want to hear that, like, 'does this guy not care?' But, no, I'm not even close [to being cleared to return]. I need a couple more months!"

The former NXT and PWG Champion has been rehabbing inside the Performance Center down in Florida. WWE aired the promo above for his return last December, however have not run any other promos hyping his return since.

Source: F4WOnline