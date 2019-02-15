- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Tony Nese plugging his No DQ win over Noam Dar on this week's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, the match has received rave reviews from fans and wrestlers online.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live episode of WWE Now this coming Sunday at 2pm ET, previewing the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Their guests will be Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and The Riott Squad. Below is the full announcement on the special:

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature Braun Strowman, The Riott Squad and AJ Styles. Baron Corbin has been attempting to make Strowman's life miserable for months, and The Monster Among Men will give a look into his frame of mind hours before getting his hands on Corbin in a No Disqualification Match. The Riott Squad will offer insight into their huge night ahead, with Ruby Riott challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Title and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan entering the Elimination Chamber in the hopes of becoming the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Likewise, AJ Styles will reveal his final thoughts before challenging for the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber with five other competitors. Do not miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

- Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and gave props to WWE NXT Superstar Xia Li. She wrote, "Shoutout @XiaWWE I always see her working her butt off @WWEPC she will be one to watch."

