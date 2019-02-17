WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with BBC Sounds' Headliners about a variety of topics, including some behind the scenes details about her ongoing partnership with Bayley. Banks explained to listeners that her friendship with Bayley has taught her many beneficial life lessons along the way. Beyond the personal growth, Banks believes that Bayley has also made a significant impact on the WWE as a whole.

"I learn everything from her," Banks said. "I learned a lot about life, and growth, and, honestly, never giving up. If I go on and on about it, I'm gonna start crying and I did a really good job with my makeup, so I won't. She is someone that really has changed my life inside and outside of the ring.

"Life's not easy and everybody has a story, and my story - I just feel like God has put her in my life for a reason," Banks continued. "Without crying, she's just 'it', and I feel like she's this change that we needed in WWE, in this women's division. Because of her, I feel like a lot of this has happened because of her. I feel like everyone has their place in WWE but she is very special here, and she makes such a difference within the whole company and just for myself, too. I can't explain it. It's really hard. It's very deep and, again, I just don't want to cry."

Banks looks forward to the future opportunities WWE may have in store for her and Bayley. She even went as far as to claim that they would be the "best ever" if given the right platform, and much superior to the male competitors.

"We would be the best [team] ever," Banks stated with confidence. "We would be better than the guys, that's for sure...I was born to be the best. I was born to do this and I just cannot be second best. If I was not #1, I shouldn't be here. That's been my goal since day one, since I was ten. I wrote that I wanted to be the greatest women's wrestler of all time when I was ten years old. And now it's not being the greatest women's wrestler of all time, I just want to be the greatest Superstar of all time. And I feel like I am."

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will start tonight's Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match. The other teams participating are The IIconics, Carmella and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

